Dear Editor:
Planning for the third annual 2020 Embracing Aging senior and community fair is underway, and we need you.
If you would like to join the planning efforts to ensure that this year’s event is the best yet, please contact Dee Dubin at deedubin11@gmail.com or 719-896-1126.
The planning committee meets on a regular basis, and areas of focus include: sponsorships, donations, educational and physical activity sessions, volunteers, marketing, logistics, transportation, hospitality, refreshments and so much more.
If you do not have time to commit to the planning committee, there are other ways to support this year’s event, which also serves as the main fundraiser for local nonprofits serving seniors. Contact Dee today to find out more.
The Embracing Aging fair is one of the highlights of my year. It connects hundreds of Chaffee County aging residents and neighbors with resources, services and education so that they can thrive in our community.
The event keeps on getting better and better. I hope you will consider supporting and attending this year’s event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 16. Thank you.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, Embracing Aging Planning Committee and board member, Ark Valley Helping Hands and Sage Generation