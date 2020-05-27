Dear Editor:
A few years back after perusing Salida’s plans for the future, I suggested closing the central downtown area and creating a walking mall. It was not exactly a heralded suggestion but I’m making it again.
I suggest closing F Street from Sackett south to Third and First from G to E. Direct traffic around the mall via Sackett and Third Street and designate certain parking areas as “delivery parking only.”
Allow shops, bars and restaurants to use sidewalk and street space in front of their establishments as outdoor dining, shopping or drinking.
Starting out with soft weekend openings of Friday through Sunday should allow for any tweaking of the program on the fly. Perhaps this pandemic might give this suggestion a little more traction this time around.
Brodie White,
Salida and Cañon City