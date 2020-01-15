Dear Editor:
Thank you to everyone who made Baba’s Magical Christmas Secret Santa Program a great success again this year.
Special thanks to the downtown businesses Kaleidoscope Toys, The Book Haven, Salida Mountain Sports, Corvus Clothing and Curiosities and The Little Red Tricycle for putting up the tiny giving trees.
Each tree tag had an item specially selected to match the individual recipients. Shoppers who visited the trees, pulled a tag and purchased a gift were instrumental to the program. Thanks to each and everyone of you.
And an extra thank you to everyone who donated food for our nonperishable food boxes at Kaleidoscope Toys.
In addition to the gifts (which are wrapped by volunteers), the program received a generous grant from the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Salida. Many individual club members, from both clubs, also made cash donations, food donations and gave their time wrapping presents.
All of the amazing Secret Santa shoppers, cash donors, cookie bakers, food donors, present wrappers and organizers make this program possible. Our cash donors make shopping for winter clothes, coats, boots and other necessities possible. We so appreciate everyone who was so generous with their time and money.
Our local fire department makes picking up gifts fun for the entire family. To everyone throughout this amazing community who helped make this happen, thank you for always saying “yes.”
Shannon Nelson,
Baba’s Magical Christmas,
Salida