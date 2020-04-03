Dear Editor:
I was on the Chaffee County Health Department site and saw a comment of concern for essential workers and home safety. If people are coming home, they need a plan to keep their homes and family safe.
We have a side entrance that enables us to access a shower where we can remove those clothes and launder them before entering the main house; shoes go on a carpet sprayed with a germ-killing agent of any type.
People without these facilities can use a mud room entry area to change and bag the clothes to be placed in the laundry, then dress to go shower, keeping shoes on a carpet sprayed with germ killer of some type.
It’s a lot of work, but you can’t be safe enough. Door knobs need to be wiped, and wash hands for 20 seconds or more with lots of soap. Stay safe, keep 6 feet apart, use a mask if available, do anything you can do to stay safe, and keep hands away from your face.
We don’t get a second chance with this virus. We need to take it seriously and keep each other safe. Stay home.
Len Baldini,
Salida