Dear Editor:
The question isn’t “why should we support affordable housing?” The question is “for whom is the affordable housing project?”
Affordable housing is a viable solution for young adults, the future generations that don’t necessarily have access to dignified living spaces due to lower income.
As we know, it wasn’t easy being young and trying to figure it all out. It is difficult to obtain loans, credit or even sign lease agreements when you are just beginning to establish your professional career and credibility. Affordable housing ensures that the youth will at least have a real, accessible opportunity to apply for credit and begin building equity.
Offering the younger generation access to affordable housing enables them with the option to have a stable home where they can establish themselves and begin raising a family. The mental, emotional, social and financial stability that home ownership provides is essential to individual and community health.
Why wouldn’t we want to set up our future generations for success?
Alexandra Restrepo,
Salida