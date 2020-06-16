Dear Editor:
New York City, with a population of about 8.4 million, has had over 28,000 coronavirus deaths as of May 18. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has officially recorded only four COVID-19 deaths, despite having 7.5 million residents living in more crowded conditions than NYC.
One reason that could help explain the stark disparity: In Hong Kong, nearly everyone wears a face mask in public.
Taiwan News reported, “Face masks are a significant factor in reducing the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with the odds of transmitting the disease dropping by up to 99 percent if both infected and noninfected persons wear masks, according to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen.” Only six deaths were reported in Taiwan on May 4.
From a Facebook post by Dr. James Larson, there are many other examples.
So instead of Asian countries where people are used to wearing masks, let’s look at Austria, a country with no previous culture of face mask wearing. They made masks mandatory in public starting April 6. Two weeks later, infections had dropped by 90 percent (sciencetimes.com/articles/25410/20200421/austria-90-drop-coronavirus-cases-requiring-people-wear-face-masks.htm).
Let’s look at the Czech Republic. They required face masks in mid-March. Coupled with their social distancing, this has kept the total cases in Czech Republic to one of the lowest in Europe, with only 50 deaths (usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/04/04/czech-government-implemented-face-mask-requirement-help-combat-coronavirus-column/2940393001/).
Similarly, Slovakia, the second country in Europe to implement face mask use, has had some of the lowest cases and deaths in Europe (euractiv.com/section/coronavirus/opinion/facemasks-against-covid-19-why-slovakia-became-the-trailblazer/).
So in many countries all over the world where masks have been used extensively, the COVID-19 problem has been dramatically reduced. In some countries, there was no need to shut down businesses because the virus was not that much of a problem.
Hong Kong was able to get 99-plus percent of the people to wear masks with no leadership from Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, so we in the U.S. can also accomplish success without leadership from the president.
Lee Dodge,
Salida