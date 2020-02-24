Dear Editor:
I would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in my care after my unfortunate accident on the job.
Jan. 3, Chaffee County EMS and emergency room staff, emergency surgical team, led by Dr. Lowery.
Jan. 4-8, ICU nurses Gayle and Jayme and therapists.
Jan. 9-12, on-floor nurses and staff.
Also Dr. Cao Jian-Zhe, attending physician with follow up care after Dr. Lowery.
I apologize to those whose names have escaped me.
Thanks to family and friends for all your help and support.
No one likes to spend time in the hospital, but I was very impressed with my care.
Thank you all for saving my life.
Gary and Judy Blossom,
Buena Vista