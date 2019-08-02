Dear Editor:
It looks like Joe Jordan makes certain people nervous. Enough so that Lorene Farney and Melanie Cymansky appear to have done extensive research into the city’s legal records to pen their recent letters to the editor attempting to discredit him.
In any event, a simple Google search reveals that Farney is incorrect and Jordan is in fact an active member of the Colorado bar and has been since 1996.
Going forward, as I scan for nuggets of enlightenment in the Mountain Mail letters, I will land on those written by the likes of Jordan and others who are able to present factual data, backed by source documents when needed, as they so capably did with the One Salida efforts during the last local election.
A quick look at the One Salida website suggests they are planning to provide some helpful information for the upcoming election.
It has been refreshing that letters during the past year or so have been mostly civil. While it may make for less interesting reading, I am hopeful that letters to the editor preceding Salida’s upcoming election are respectful and kind, even in their disagreements.
Kari Mills,
Buena Vista