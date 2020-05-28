Dear Editor:
My son-in-law is Muslim and is American. Last week while helping his mother load groceries into the car, a man stopped behind them, coughed into their faces and said “Get the virus, f’ing Muslims” and ran away.
What that man didn’t know is that my son-in-law shepherded U.S. and British troops through tribal territories in Afghanistan as a translator. He risked his life to help others.
While that stranger was exercising his liberty to not wear a mask in public he was denying others the basic human rights we as Americans enjoy. He was quick to judge others as less than deserving of kindness and respect based on a head scarf and skin color.
One of the things I love about America is that we do not all look alike, we do not all pray alike, we are a diverse nation and are free to make choices. I believe this makes our country unique and stronger.
I hope this letter encourages you to stop and think before judging someone who is different from you. I hope this letter encourages kindness rather than hatred toward others.
Wynn Dickenson,
Salida