Dear Editor:
A few weeks ago I was listening to Father Jim encouraging us on about how we should love each other and care for them as ourselves, how we should give the ancient Ezekiel, Abraham and the rest of that group a listen. Especially Jesus, since he actually loved everyone and didn’t want to destroy their crops with locusts and such.
He actually catered the wedding at Cana with his mother and ultimately did what his mother told him to do. At least there was wine there, for Pete’s sake. Lots of my good friends don’t participate in the rituals of formal religion, but they are as involved as I am about caring for others.
Then comes The Mask. No longer do we think about whether one of us is going to heaven and the rest of us the other direction. There used to be purgatory. That’s when you sit around and wait in the reception/redemption room hoping the nurse would show up, since the doctor would be too busy. Now we want all of us to be safe from the Evil Virus and go to heaven. If there’s a stop-over in purgatory that would be OK too.
We are all covered with masks, displaying only our eyes, but not our mutual connections with each other. Now we get to see souls through windows which become our eyes. Someone else said that of course, not me. Our eyes are the windows to our souls sort of thing.
Our interactions with each other have morphed into communication centered on our eyes So we watch. Playful eyes, concerned eyes, engaging eyes, richly flavored with almond and blue hues we never took time to notice before. Friendly warm eyes smiling back at us saying we’ll get through this and be OK. We do the same for them.
The socially awkward screens masking us now invite us to see the souls we may have been missing as we purchased groceries, picked up medications, cared for our seniors, engaged friends and neighbors. Now we have our eyes to communicate. Might be a good thing to remember when the Evil Virus leaves us.
In conclusion I would use another phrase which said you can watch a lot just by observing. Someone else said that. Not me. But he could catch 94 mph fastballs. Probably watched a lot just by observing. One more thing. He wore a mask.
OK. I’m done. For now.
John Klein,
Salida