It’s pretty disgusting that Harry and anti-maskers like him are willing to hijack the Americans with Disabilities Act just to avoid wearing a mask.
Harry is correct that Americans are not generally obligated to disclose medical conditions and that the ADA demands that businesses should always try to accommodate people’s conditions; however, it also says this does not apply in cases in which health or safety could be compromised – “by a significant risk to the health or safety of others that cannot be eliminated by a modification of policies.”
The novel coronavirus, which has killed 90,000-plus Americans and infected more than 1.5 million, qualifies as a significant risk. If someone who is refused entry to a business wants to sue the business under the ADA, the law will apply only to those who have registered disabilities under the ADA (sorry, Harry, this law was intended for people who actually need it).
I will only patronize local businesses that require masks and encourage you to do the same. So, on the matter of masks, be careful of the veil of ignorance people are hiding behind in the name of “freedom” and “civil liberties.”
We’re in this together, let’s all be responsible, and let’s all take appropriate precautions by wearing masks when asked to. What’s the big deal?
Brady Becker,
Salida