‘It’s getting bad’
Salida school bus drivers are reporting an increase in the number of motorists who are not stopping when buses are in the process of loading or unloading students.
Evalyn Parks, Salida schools’ transportation director, said, “It’s getting bad,” of drivers who are not heeding school bus red flashing lights and red stop signs on buses stopped to pick up or drop off children.
As Ms. Parks said, sometimes we get in a hurry and are running late, but “it only takes a second or less for an accident to happen.
“Most importantly, let us not make that a child’s fatality. Everyone needs to consider that most of our stops are no longer than a minute,” or maybe a couple of minutes if kids drop something or are running late.
Motorists should know Salida buses carry cameras that can identify drivers and license plates. It’s not a foolproof system, but when a vehicle passes a bus illegally, and details are caught on camera, information is relayed to law enforcement officials.
For failure to comply with state school bus passing laws, motorists can be fined up to $300 with a mandatory court appearance and 6 points off a driver’s license. Second offenses carry fines of up to $1,000. City ordinances are even stiffer, with fines up to $1,000 and 180 days imprisonment.
Bus drivers ask motorists “to be a little vigilant” and to pay attention to surroundings when driving, being sure to stop for flashing yellow and red lights.
“We are carrying the most precious cargo on board,” Ms. Parks said, “your children of the community.”
Feeding game illegal
On a summer evening a few years back, driving a county road near Salida, a motorist was surprised to see a pair of red foxes sitting on their haunches in front of a rural home.
In notifying the property owner to be on the alert, the motorist was told not to be concerned, that the foxes were just waiting for their supper.
The above, a true story, is just one example of a recent reminder from Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers that it’s illegal to feed big game.
A CPW press release pointed to incidents in Park and Jefferson counties where deer would rush to a homeowner looking for handouts when he was in his yard.
In another instance, CPW officers reported a homeowner was luring deer into her home, where she fed them apples, carrots, bread and cereal.
Officers point out that attracting deer by intentionally providing food causes the animals to congregate in one area, disrupts natural migration patterns, enables spread of diseases and disrupts the animals’ natural digestive systems.
In addition, wildlife officers note that attracting deer to one’s backyard is inviting mountain lions to the neighborhood as well.
Officers state that feeding deer and elk is a selfish act that is not safe for people and not healthy for wildlife. The proper way to enjoy wildlife is from a safe distance without artificially introducing food or other attractants.
Swim team congrats
Congratulations to the Salida High School girls’ swim team for the third-place finish in the 3A state championships over the past weekend.
Senior Elise Mishmash defended her title in the 100-yard freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team with juniors Hannah Rhude and Lily Lengerich and freshman Emma Diesslin.
In addition to the two state titles, head coach Wendy Gorie was named 3A coach of the year.
The strong showing is particularly noteworthy since the Spartans compete against larger schools.
— MJB