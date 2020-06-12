Dear Editor:
The June 2 Mountain Mail advertised a same-day noon rally in Alpine Park.
I requested the parks application/safety plan. The city document I received June 3 appears to have been fabricated after the rally.
Drew Nelson, (not Parks Department) handwrote the application dated June 2. But the event was already publicized by Justin Critelli June 1. Does one advertise an event before securing a location?
Application estimated 200 attendees – exact number quoted after the event.
Organization(s) sponsoring the event was left blank.
Marked “no” for renting portable toilets and hiring a trash service. Both are required for over 50 attendees.
Mandated park fee of $50/four hours was not paid.
No mention of the march along F to Riverside, turning this rally into a parade. No reference to using Riverside Park.
No time stamp on the application – obscuring when it was created.
I relayed my concerns to city officials, requesting they investigate and disclose what happened. Drew Nelson claimed the power to unilaterally approve this event: “Salida Municipal Code (Section 11-6-10(f)) specifically authorizes the city administrator to review and act on applications for city park events.”
Does this simple sentence convey unlimited powers? Hardly.
Until recently, permission to waive all fees or hold a parade required prior notice and council vote.
Then 2020-15, “A Resolution Adopting a City of Salida Fee Waiver and Reduction Policy,” was approved by council on May 5. It states:
“The city will no longer fully waive 100 percent of a fee(s) anymore, for any organization, individual or entity.”
2020-15 tells us why it was created: “It is important that this policy is straightforward, leaving no discretion on the part of city administration. It is also important that there is no allowance for exceptions, which could create legal exposure on constitutional grounds.”
Add that portable toilet and trash services are mandated by Chaffee County and cannot be simply ignored by Salida officials.
Further, as an event open to the public, this rally required insurance. Did the city insure this event? If not, who?
Since Councilman Critelli said it took only 36 hours to organize from conception, due diligence was impossible. Violation of COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with potential for crowd unrest, left public safety unaddressed.
Did Salida officials exempt themselves from rules the rest of us are forced to follow?
I call on Councilman Critelli. Please either acknowledge my concerns are real or provide an alternate explanation.
If there’s no response, I intend to file a complaint with Police Chief Johnson, citing numerous code violations.
Note Salida just issued a press release containing the following statement:
“Anti-bias – The City of Salida and the SPD explicitly prohibit any bias-based policing that would involve the inappropriate reliance on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, economic status, age, cultural group, disability or affiliation with any group as the basis for providing differing law enforcement service.”
Does “affiliation” with City Hall allow “differing law enforcement service” in Salida?
Vince Phillips,
Salida