Dear Editor:
The board of directors of Monarch Community Outreach recently accepted the resignation of Gregg Wolfgang as president. Gregg was one of the founding members of MCO and served for the past 16 years as the first and only president of the board.
During his tenure, he provided strong leadership and direction while the board donated more than $235,000 back to our community. He was also the one who purchased the candy, reloaded the machines and deposited the quarters we all placed in those candy machines.
We will miss his wisdom, energy and insight as we move forward. Thank you, Gregg, for everything you contributed to MCO through the years.
A new board president will be voted in before our next meeting in August.
We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors who donated prizes to our annual raffle held on April 4. A huge shout-out to Absolute Bikes, Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop, Mountain Sports Haus, Salida Mountain Sports, Antero Llamas, Monarch Mountain, The Next Eddy, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, Independent Whitewater and Monumental Expeditions. We appreciate your continued support of our raffle and know that each winner was truly excited about their prize.
Monarch Community Outreach is currently seeking applications for COVID-19-related donations.
Those organizations needing help can apply on our website, monarchcommunityoutreach.com/needhelp.
We rely on our funding primarily through Monarch employee voluntary payroll deductions (matched by Monarch Mountain). Since Monarch’s season was cut short and the summer staff is scaled down, our ability to donate is limited at this time.
However, we will accept any monetary donations through our website, monarchcommunityoutreach.com/donate or checks mailed to MCO at #1 Powder Place, Monarch, CO 81227. There is also the ability to donate at The Outpost at 123 N. F St. (no purchase necessary). When Monarch reopens in the fall, we will be able to expand our applications to our usual community support.
Thank you to all in the community who help us to provide aid to those needing it.
Susan Boucher, vice president; Melissa Goforth, treasurer;
and Rick Boucher, secretary,
Monarch Community Outreach
board of directors