Dear Editor:
Faith, love and hope are restored. This time of our lives, faith, trust and hope in fellow man in our community are foremost. We live with the message look after yourself, your neighbors and your community, and we will get through it all together.
It is encouraging to see the help, the cooperation, the giving, donating throughout our community to each other. I get an internal happiness seeing this unity. Seeing a 3- or 4-year-old holding his mother’s hand walking at the store, both wearing protective covering.
Yet, some members of our community perceive themselves as invincible and uncooperative with the need of social guidelines. How selfish and disappointing.
My faith and love of our community were strongly restored recently in my experience. I was scheduled for minor ankle surgery. My surgeon stated that I needed to keep it nonweight bearing for at least two to three weeks. A knee scooter would be the best device to use. I placed an ad in The Mountain Mail seeking a neighbor from whom I might borrow or rent one. Meanwhile I sought the web for one, thinking that was a stretch.
My heart swelled with affirmation of the love for each other in our community. For the next four days I had five phone calls from strangers offering a scooter they have. One lady stated, “I have two, pick one.”
Unbelievable, you have showed and restored the character of our community. Thank you, one and all. I love my community. God bless, be healthy. Be strong.
Paul Draper,
Salida