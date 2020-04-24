Dear Editor:
In 2018 Trump disbanded Obama’s pandemic response team, meant to provide quicker and more adept response to future pandemics.
In December, Chinese scientists identified a novel coronavirus as the source of the disease spreading across China. It spreads around the world and then blossoms into a pandemic as cases start exploding in dozens of countries. Trump is dismissive of the virus, telling us “we only have 15 cases” or that it will “disappear like magic.”
The U.S. government puts up all kinds of barriers to testing because Trump wants to keep reported cases as low as possible. On Jan. 31 Trump bans foreign nationals traveling from China entering the U.S. as if China is the only country which has the virus. All the way up until March 11, Trump allows people traveling from hot spots like Italy and South Korea to enter the U.S. without any testing or quarantine, even though we had ample evidence the disease can be transmitted by people showing no symptoms.
Trump has politicized this crisis by going out every day and patting himself on the back and claiming he is a genius or somehow more knowledgeable than experts while blaming others for his feckless response.
Have you ever seen anyone who is actually very knowledgeable go around telling people they are a genius? In my experience, really smart people are very humble about the extent of their knowledge, probably because they are smart enough to realize that as much as they may know, it pales in insignificance compared to what they don’t know. When someone is telling you how smart they are, they’re not.
Then our reality-show president clinches it with statements like “the coronavirus is too brilliant for antibiotics to work against” or the “germ has gotten so brilliant that the antibiotic can’t keep up with it.”
Results speak louder than words, and unfortunately the USA is going to have the worst results of all countries. Do you think that is just a coincidence or might it be linked to slow response?
Donald Trump had 10 weeks to plan and prepare for the coronavirus and did nothing until it was too late, thousands are going to die, thousands are going to die, and the economic toll is going to be much more severe because of Trump’s incompetence.
Instead of coming up with a plan designed by epidemiologists and applying it quickly and strongly, Trump, with his fragile ego, is still waging petty political warfare against states and cities that didn’t vote for him and blaming everyone but himself for his slow response to this crisis.
We will beat this virus and recover, but the loss of life and damage to our economy is going to be much greater than it should have been. Many lives would have been saved if Trump had taken this infection seriously from the beginning and acted decisively. It didn’t have to be this way.
Michael Kirtley,
Salida