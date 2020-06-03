Dear Editor:
On May 28 there were a series of “responses” to Harry Sorensen’s letter to the editor.
Let me prompt: I wear a mask. I hate it. I have allergies, it makes it hard to breathe, and I have to do oxygen in the car after. Do I wear it outside of a store? Heck no. For all the reasons above.
Am I making assumptions about others for not wearing one? No. The major reason that tipped the scales for me:
I was in Safeway a week ago. A kid, about 17, came in to get milk and was standing in line. A woman in her 40s with her two kids laid into him the minute he got in line for not wearing a mask. Her ideology matched Jim Kayser’s in the assumption he was “too macho, too inconvenienced or too inconsiderate to wear a mask.”
The kid was paying for milk in quarters. It turns out, as he was wheezing in terror of this woman’s self-righteous indignation, that he did have a mask. It was one he got from a store with the money he had left over after paying his parent’s rent by painting houses. The mask was ill fitting, and since he had asthma, it caused him to hyperventilate super easily. A week earlier he had to sit in the corner of Walmart with his inhaler, taking puffs under his mask, desperate not to pass out.
What did this woman do, in response to hearing about this young man trying to stay in better health to take care of his disabled mother, his out-of-work father and two younger siblings?
“You don’t need a fake sob story to cover up the fact that you’re stupid. Stupid enough to kill people, stupid enough to endanger my children and too stupid to be even alive.”
There are those who choose not to wear a mask for an “ideology.” There are those who choose not to wear a mask because of an underlying medical condition. There are those who do not have the money to buy a mask that actually works. And yes, I said it, a mask that actually works.
Jim Kayser, your daughter who won’t let even the idiot people die, is she wearing a mask made of an old T-shirt and rubber bands into the ICU? No? Why? Because she has an actual medical mask that fits her face?
After seeing another patron telling the Safeway woman “you go, girl” for making a vulnerable Salida citizen nearly throw up from stress, I am officially more angry at people like her rather than people like Sorensen and the asthmatic kid.
There were responses to the letter that were educated and kind, offering opinion. I salute you. There were also responses that used words like “veil of ignorance.”
I will wear a mask and will not ask why others are not. The only real “veil of ignorance” happens when people assume rather than empathize.
Lisa Phillips,
Salida