Dear Editor:
I am thrilled that the majority of citizens supported the annexation of R-32-J School District into the Colorado Mountain College district.
Our youngsters as well as adults of all ages who live in Chaffee County will soon have opportunities to advance their employment skills and/or further their education – without leaving home.
If either of Mr. Husen’s numbers are correct, voters will annually pay either $62.05 or $61.50 per year. That’s a small price for providing a unique opportunity for SHS students. Taxpayers will be saving every enrolled CMC student $90 for each class credit that they take ($170 current - $80 future = $90 savings). What a gift!
For comparison purposes, in 1961 my first year’s college tuition totaled $450, and I could take up to 16 credits each term. Inflation and the cost of living over the years have made those numbers sound unbelievable.
Today’s schools are not like they were when we grew up. The amount of knowledge needed to become successful adults has increased exponentially. The curriculum has expanded, the instructional tools improved, and pressure on student learning has intensified. The importance of post-high school training and upgrading skills (also called continuing education) throughout our lives has become the norm.
The word “taxes” is not and should not be a dirty word. Taxes provide our roads, bridges, schools, etc., important items that are needed by all of us. It’s simply a way of working together for the common good.
Thoughtful citizens recognize the importance of educating the next generation. Through taxation our parents and grandparents willingly provided excellent schools for us.
Now it’s time for all of us to step up and do the right thing. It will cost so much more if we choose to neglect or put off this important task.
Eileen Rogers,
Salida