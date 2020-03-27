Dear Editor:
The construction of residential units on city-owned property near the busy intersection on either side of East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street will result in a traffic safety issue.
My concern, beyond that of the fiscal responsibility for the city to revamp streets and property, is safety.
The corridor of West Third Street and Crestone Avenue is used extensively by vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. This traffic is impacted by cars, vans and trucks that are parked along the edge of the throughway. That added congestion is compounded by delivery trucks that daily weave around the parked vehicles, pause to leave mail and packages and re-enter the street.
County sheriff cars travel this corridor as well. There are no sidewalks nor is there a bike path here. This area is not a typical neighborhood, where homes often have single or double car garages, added parking spaces in driveways and sidewalks to accommodate pedestrians.
A traffic survey may reveal that the traffic is not heavy enough to cause a concern. The tally, though, does not consider the additional use I noted above.
My understanding is that the proposed new units may or may not have even a single-car garage or a driveway wide enough for a second vehicle. If there are five units, we can expect that each active resident would have one or two vehicles that will leave and arrive multiple times each day onto and from the already well-used streets.
My issue with the planned development is the location and the impact it will cause by reconfiguring the land. Added vehicles here will raise the potential for accidents in this already chaotic traffic area. I send this as an alert, a caution and a protest.
Jane Ewing,
Salida