Dear Editor:
In the last few days The Mountain Mail published front-page stories about visits from my federal government representatives, Republican Rep. Lamborn and Republican Sen. Gardner, after their visits.
I read the newspaper every day and never saw any mention that either of my representatives was visiting Chaffee County.
Why didn’t The Mountain Mail report the upcoming visits? Did the representative’s and senator’s offices not notify the newspaper of the upcoming visits? That seems unlikely. How did The Mountain Mail know to send a reporter to the visits? How did anyone know to attend? Was a notice sent only to Republicans? The questions mount.
Our congressman and senator represent all constituents, not just those who agree with them. In a democracy, all constituents, not just a selected few, must have the ability to interact, question, agree and disagree with our representatives.
Lamborn and Gardner are both up for re-election in 2020. I will vote for someone who at least listens to me. Lamborn and Gardner just demonstrated that I won’t even have a chance to be heard.
Louise Fish,
Salida