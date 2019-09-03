Dear Editor:
It gives me great pleasure to endorse Alisa Pappenfort for city council, Ward 3.
Alisa arrived in Salida when she was just 20 years old with her 2-year-old daughter. She chose Salida for its clean air and water, mild weather and the spectacular mountains surrounding us.
Alisa worked three jobs, one full-time and two part-time, and just scraped by.
She then volunteered for domestic violence victims in Chaffee County.
She worked in finance and taught herself how to use spreadsheets and at different points in time she has sold jewelry for Dave Morgan, posted land descriptions for Jim Treat, worked in the county clerk’s office and cut Rubylith for Merle Barancyzk.
Alisa is a hard worker.
She most recently works with grant financials at Boys & Girls Club and has served as our city’s treasurer.
Alisa not only has experience with how city government should run efficiently, but she also possesses a great love for her community and the people who live here.
She will no doubt be a champion of civility, communication and transparency for our beloved city.
Please vote in November and elect Alisa Pappenfort for city council in Ward 3.
Stew Pappenfort,
Salida