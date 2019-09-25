Dear Editor:
Recent letters inspire expounding on legal subjects: communix rixatrix and libel.
In the “Commentaries on the Laws of England,” William Blackstone says of this crime: “… a common scold, communis rixatrix, (for our law-Latin confines it to the feminine gender) is a public nuisance to her neighbourhood” (“Commentaries on the Laws of England,” IV:13.5.8, p. *169).
The term was applied to a woman who caused trouble and who disturbed the peace by arguing and fighting with her neighbors all the time. The British colonists brought this with them to America. The U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause made this law obsolete as it only applied to women.
Libel is the publication of false statements of fact that damage someone’s reputation. An opinion is not libel. Libel refers to specific facts that can be proved untrue. A true statement that damages or diminishes someone’s reputation is not libel.
Public figures can be public officials or any other person pervasively involved in public affairs, like celebrities, politicians or “community leaders.” For a public figure to win a libel lawsuit is almost impossible. Public figures generally have greater access to the media in order to counter defamatory statements, and to a certain extent seek out public acclaim and assume the risks of their fame or notoriety. Involving yourself in a public controversy will make you a “limited-purpose public figure” for that set of issues.
Ex cathedra is a Latin phrase most often used to describe the pope’s speaking about church doctrine. However, it is often used ironically to describe someone speaking with overbearing or unwarranted self-certainty.
While this section of The Mountain Mail is devoted to words, Eliza Doolittle offered sage advice:
“Words! Words! I’m so sick of words!
I get words all day through …
Don’t talk at all! Show me!”
In a small community such as Salida, it is easy to see those whose actions are devoted to elevating their fellows not only their felines.
J. Curtis Kovacs,
Salida