Dear Editor:
On Nov. 5, residents in Salida School District R-32-J will be voting on ballot initiative 5A to determine annexation into Colorado Mountain College. If 5A passes, property taxes will increase by $139/year for a $500,000 residence and $580/year for a $500,000 commercial property.
Something happened recently in the existing CMC District that you need to know. In November 2017, CMC floated an initiative in its current district, which includes Steamboat, Glenwood Springs and Breckenridge. This 2017 initiative failed. CMC reworded this initiative and placed it on the ballot again in November 2018 and it passed. This initiative will apply to us if 5A passes. What did it say?
“Without raising additional tax revenues in the year in which the mill levy is adjusted and in order to allow Colorado Mountain College to maintain affordable college education such as
• Firefighter, law enforcement and first responder training;
• Nursing and health care education;
• Teacher education and training for rural schools; and
• Skilled trades and workforce training;
“Shall the college’s locally elected trustees have authority to adjust the college’s mill levy solely for the purpose of maintaining revenues that would be lost due to statewide property tax assessment rate reductions, so long as independently audited financial reports are published annually, and shall the revenues generated by any such mill levy increase be collected, retained and spent notwithstanding any limits provided by law?”
Besides the familiarity of the language compared to our own 5A initiative, what does this mean? According to CMC, “The proposed question would allow the college to ‘calibrate’ its mill levy to stabilize college revenues without increasing its overall local tax revenues, year-over-year. Tax payments from nonresidential properties would experience an increase; tax from residential properties would decrease.”
To simplify, if conditions in Colorado would result in a revenue shortfall, CMC can adjust the mill levy to maintain their expected revenue. But what happens when conditions allow an increase in CMC’s revenue? Why, they keep the extra money. They could adjust to collect less or rebate the extra but have refused to do so. What is the implication?
In lean years, they adjust how much they collect to maintain revenue. In fat years, their revenue goes up and they keep it, while establishing a new baseline revenue. The next time revenue dips below this new, increased baseline, they can legally adjust to maintain it. My interpretation: Their revenue can go up or stay the same, but can never go down. I wish my personal investments worked this way.
Now Salida School District taxpayers must decide whether to be the first new CMC District member to join since Steamboat in 1982. What to do?
There is much more to this CMC annexation vote than meets the eye. Some in our community that desperately wish 5A to pass do not want you to be informed. Please remember that a “no” vote on 5A will send them a message that you refuse to be manipulated.
Joe Biehner,
Poncha Springs