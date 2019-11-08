Dear Editor:
Salida Council for the Arts wants to thank the following businesses for hosting our successful summer of fundraising events. Also, thank you to our community members for coming out to attend these benefits.
Thank you to 50 Burger, Soulcraft Brewing, Salida Walking Tours and Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub.
Through each business’s efforts to “give back to the community,” the generous funds received will help support our programs and events, such as high school scholarships, community grants, Valley Visions Art Exhibition, Creative Mixers, Mel Strawn Arts Achievement Award, Celebrating Cinema at Salida Film Festival and William Boddy Passion-to-Learn Scholarships.
Thank you also to the local artists who generously donated artwork: Beth Sanders, Licia Iverson, Sue Ann Hum, Sally Mather, Cheryl Tischer, Julie Maas, Sibyl Teague, Nancy Kay and Erica Kinsella.
And to our talented local musicians, Matthew and Andrea Coen (at 50 Burger) and Roundhouse Assembly (at Soulcraft) for providing great music.
Our next benefit is the Acoustic Eidolon concert Dec. 10 at Salida SteamPlant. Joe and Hannah are an international touring string duo, an event not to be missed – tickets available soon. This event also kicks off the 2020 Salida Council for the Arts Art Lover Gifting Campaign.
Thank you for all the ways you support the arts.
Salida Council for the Arts Art Lover Committee: Nancy Kay, Licia Iverson, Erica Kinsella, Nancy Konvalinka, Teresa Koransky and Sue Ann Hum