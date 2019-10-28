Dear Editor:
I am quite puzzled, in fact, dismayed, by the prominent front-page article of The Mountain Mail of Oct. 22.
In large headline and full color, a local company growing marijuana is glorified as a successful and thriving business. This follows years of front-page pieces celebrating the proliferation and growth of local wineries and breweries.
Along with these have been published alarming statistics on drug use by middle and high school students.
Inserted in this paper is The Tenderfoot Times from Salida High School. Eloquent descriptions of students experiencing the effects of the Decker Fire, impending separation from older siblings, a decision to enlist in the military and a balanced view of the upcoming vote on Colorado Mountain College are some of its meaningful messages.
The supplement also features two successful local businesses that are based on principles of community support and selfless giving.
This positive news from our students is juxtaposed with the potentially harmful, addictive and often tragic effects of using drugs.
Alarmed, I ask, don’t we as adults have a responsibility, as the thoughtful, caring community we are capable of being, to support these promising young people on their journey in life? Can we not present to them positive role models of sober, productive living?
My plea is that drug-producing businesses think hard about what effects their products might have on children and dedicate a portion of their profits to the prevention and treatment of drug use and abuse.
And I respectfully request that our local newspaper better serve our community by eliminating articles and photographs in praise of the manufacture and consumption of alcohol and other drugs from its front page.
Carolyn Nagusky,
Salida