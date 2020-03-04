Dear Editor:
In the Feb. 27 Mountain Mail, there was an article outlining Chaffee Housing Trust’s meeting on March 5 during which CHT plans on giving updates on recent activities. What the article fails to mention is a major request of CHT that is in the works:
The CHT is applying to have the city-owned lots (triangles) on either side of East Crestone Avenue where it intersects Third Street donated to the CHT. This would include the vacation of that short section of East Crestone between Third and M. The lot created would allow the construction of units units plus an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) on the south side of the lot, backed up to the east side for affordable housing.
On Oct. 15, the council unanimously approved vacation of East Crestone Avenue without a no-injury, traffic or emergency response impact assessment. In early November, the city had the property surveyed. In late February, the city started removing street signs on West Third Street.
CHT is announcing the development of that property for affordable housing at 6:30 p.m. March 4 in the Scout Hut.
Property values surrounding the lots average over $500K. The average price of the affordable housing will be $265K. A 2017 Stanford affordable income housing study indicates that housing of similar value surrounding affordable housing does not see a negative impact; however, surrounding housing that is valued well above the affordable housing value does see a negative impact to value.
Does the council have the power to donate land with tax-assessed-value over $120K to CHT without offering a public sale?
Does the council have power to insert lower-valued homes in an existing higher-value home neighborhood?
The 2018 inclusionary housing ordinance requiring 12.5 percent affordable homes is for new annexations and developments of five or greater units. Salida has plenty of large undeveloped zones that will provide affordable housing due to the inclusionary housing ordinance. Decisions by the council around affordable housing need to be fair, informed and least impactful to its citizens.
David and Michelle Martin,
Salida