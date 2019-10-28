Dear Editor:
The Salida school board made a conscious choice not to mention the property tax in the 5A Colorado Mountain College annexation ballot language. Then the ballots arrived with no blue book information for 5A. The justification for both? Not legally required.
Ironic that people who claim to be pro-education seem singularly uninterested in educating the public to make an informed voting decision.
In an Oct. 18 editorial, MJB mentioned the problem with the ballot language, before concluding we must vote yes on 5A. He concluded only a “handful” of people voting would be unaware of the tax.
But exactly where are voters supposed to learn about it? Flyers from Friends of Salida Schools? The Salida School Stories website? Ubiquitous yard signs that demand you vote “Yes”? Not everyone reads The Mountain Mail. 5A applies not only to Salidans, but thousands more in rural Chaffee and Fremont counties.
It seemed that while CMC had initiated this “TABOR does not apply to 5A” strategy, the school board must have reviewed it. I requested documents from the school board election representative on Oct. 18. My request was denied with: “The School District consulted with Dee Wisor, an attorney who is a TABOR expert, and he advised the district that this is not a TABOR matter. Any written communications about this are privileged.”
Great logic. They use a lawyer opinion “that this is not a TABOR matter” to justify they have no need to prove “this is not a TABOR matter.”
After this evasive response, I sought an outside opinion from Douglas Bruce, the original author of TABOR legislation. Surely he would know what he intended when he wrote it. I supplied him with the Sept. 6 article in The Mountain Mail in which the CMC CEO “explained that because Salida voters will be voting on whether to become part of the CMC team, for which the tax already exists, TABOR rules do not apply, and the amount of the tax does not need to be part of the question.”
Mr. Bruce’s response? “The school district’s actions are illegal. TABOR 3(c) and 4(a) say any new tax requires voter approval in advance. This will be a new property tax on your property. … They say TABOR allows it; they are liars.”
I appreciate those who volunteer their time to the school board, but this sacrifice does not give them the right to mislead the public with a property tax surprise this new year.
To boil this down, 5A would result in $580 in additional property taxes on a commercial building worth $500,000 and $140 in additional property taxes on a residence worth $500,000. This will lead to higher rents and larger carrying costs for families in Salida.
The school board should vacate the 5A election or the election result and come back next time with an honest and ethical proposal. They won’t, so send the board a message: Vote no on 5A.
Vince Phillips,
Salida