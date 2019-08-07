Dear Editor:
The July 22 guest opinion titled “Drug prices still rising, relief for patients unlikely” again confirms the greed of pharmaceutical companies, and implies that people are incapable of “thinking outside the box” when they realize pharmaceuticals are not the only answer to health problems.
Throughout history world cultures have formulated ways to heal physical problems. Some, still in use, have lasted centuries because they worked. Today, our culture, indeed much of the world, has been duped into believing only prescription drugs with their inherent, often dangerous, side effects are the only answer.
Widespread reports say even doctors are sometimes duped by drug company salespeople who reward them for prescribing their questionable products.
Once again I refer to a favorite Albert Einstein quote: “Unthinking respect for authority is the greatest enemy of truth.” In this case involving people’s health and quality of life, I unhesitatingly will call it “medieval pharmaceutical bigotry.”
It’s sad how the medical doctor/medical school/prescription drug companies/Big Pharma party line continue to dupe so much of the public, governments and the world.
Harvard medical professor Dr. Marcia Angell reached the same conclusion I did: “Pharmaceutical companies have nearly unlimited influence over medical research, education and how doctors do their jobs.” I was pleased to run into her quote recently and to learn of her 2004 book “The Truth About Drug Companies – How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It.” I plan to read it.
Since most or all prescription drugs have negative side effects, usually outnumbering their benefits, why all the complaint about “rising prices” when prescription drugs can make some people sicker.
Perhaps it’s time for Western physicians to collectively re-evaluate their entire concept of both prescribing drugs (requiring a prescription) and the drugs they have become accustomed to rather automatically prescribing.
There are effective alternatives to prescription drugs that are older, time-tested, safer, sometimes more effective, much cheaper and require no prescription. Acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine are ages-old healing methods. Naturopathic doctors have used homeopathic remedies since the 1848 founding of Homeopathic Medical College in Philadelphia. They also teach the value of nutritious foods and exercise.
“Unlock the Power to Heal” (2014, 2015, 2016) by well-known homeopathic practitioner Robert Scott Bell and world health researcher Ty M. Bollinger blasts open the truth about hemp and its derivations, laying out the dark history of how marijuana got such a bad (incorrect) reputation.
Later, when a 1974 study at Medical College of Virginia began showing cannabis cures cancer, the U.S. government immediately shut down the study “and any further research.” But Bell and Bollinger list 15 human body areas cured of cancer by hemp derivatives THC and CBD, with documentary websites for each.
Learn the truth.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard