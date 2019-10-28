Dear Editor:
Who will ballot question 5A benefit other than the Realtors and developers?
We are being sold a bill of goods just as we were with the high school.
Then, we were told that it was for the kids, that it wouldn’t cost us much, that the old school was in such bad condition, that it was unsafe, etc., etc. – all untrue.
Did we get better teachers with better pay, better academic results and better vocational programs?
No, what we got were happy Realtors.
Out of my building in downtown Salida, which is taxed commercially, I rent three apartments at very affordable rates to folks who work in the tourist-related industry.
Currently, my property tax is $3,500, of which $2,500 goes to the school district.
If ballot question 5A is approved, my taxes to the school district will just about double, and I will have no choice but to pass some of this increase to my tenants.
I hate the thought of doing this, as these folks work hard for low wages and they need a place to live.
Those who can least afford it will bear the brunt of the cost that’s being included within Colorado Mountain College’s taxing district will entail.
And not once is the word tax mentioned in ballot question 5A, which seems dishonest to me.
The voters deserve to know the cost to residential and commercial property owners, and renters, before casting their vote.
In the interest of fairness, openness – and yes – my financial well-being, I’m voting “no” on 5A.
Jan Sebastian,
Salida