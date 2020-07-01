Dear Editor:
First, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Maggie and I live on the occupied land of the Ute and Cheyenne indigenous peoples.
I am building a career as a Montessori educator in Salida where I also own a home.
I want to acknowledge that my property ownership carries immense privilege, privilege whose flip side has brutally harmed others, most particularly black and brown people, through land theft, violence and lawful discrimination.
My home is a sacred space and I am filled with sorrow that, however distantly or unconsciously, it carries with it this burden.
I write to you to ask you to listen. To listen to the voices of the people who have not benefited from “the way things are.”
The way things are was made by those who hoarded power and left trails of dead.
The only way out of this mess, and it is a mess whether you can see it around you yet or not, is to listen, either in conversation or through reading.
Listen without thinking about what you’re going to say in response.
Gather many different voices from the community of the oppressed.
Learn the history that wasn’t taught in school. This is our nation’s history.
We were founded on brilliant ideals that have not yet been realized, but those ideals mean something. They are worth fighting for and it’s not too late.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The only way to bring these ideals to fruition is to acknowledge our mistakes and fix them.
We are dealing with a legacy, one that no one alive today set in motion. But we live with it and until we steer our souls towards the absolute meaning of these words, they will remain out of reach.
A final note about the statement, “Black Lives Matter.” It’s three words, like “I love you,” that validate another’s existence and value.
Please don’t cancel that statement by turning the focus on yourself or other groups by responding with, “all lives matter.”
The weight of the words, “Black Lives Matter,” does not disagree with that fact. But, it clearly states that racism is an American problem that has resulted in violence against black people for the last 400 years, and that problem needs to be urgently addressed.
It states a fact that has been obscured in our nation for too long. For a white person to say it, it means you’re willing to fight for the rights of others. Say it loud, and say it proud, “Black Lives Matter.”
Maggie Murdoch
Salida