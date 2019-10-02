Dear Editor:
Last November, I predicted the mayor/council would purchase Union Pacific land across the Arkansas. Guess what, they did.
This purchase will enhance the value of land owned by Mayor Wood and Councilman Kasper in the Hillside Addition. The subdivision – detached from city services – is across from the SteamPlant and over the tracks, straddling Tenderfoot Mountain.
They benefited by expanding open space around their property on the city’s nickel, limiting nearby building opportunities and a taxpayer-funded extension of utilities to their doorsteps.
Councilwoman Brown-Kovacic recently suggested Salida install bathrooms for hikers and homeless people across the river near Hillside. Note: at last a long-awaited affordable housing initiative by the councilwoman.
How did Wood/Kasper acquire these properties? Follow the money.
On Dec. 30, 2008, newly minted Salida Planning Commission member P.T. Wood purchased a 17-acre parcel for $90,000, not zoned for residential development, encompassing a portion of Tenderfoot. Assessed at $35,000. That same day Wood traded the parcel to Salida for 1.6 acres in the existing Hillside addition.
Wood quickly capitalized and sold a portion of Hillside for profit. To avoid a major subdivision review, he started with a minor subdivision of three parcels (A,B,C). On Dec. 30, 2009, Wood sold 0.58 acre (B) to current Councilman Harald Kasper for $109,500. The following day, Wood sold 0.44 acre (C) for $109,500. Wood retained 0.57 acre (A), presumably worth at least $109,500. Happy New Year!
This property swap turned Wood’s initial acquisition of city property for $90,000 on Dec. 30, 2008 into $219,000 and Lot C – more than tripling his money in the middle of a recession in only one year. Wood then used the profit he made off the city to fulfill his lifelong distillery dream.
Don’t believe me? In the Nov. 8, 2018, edition of Elevation Outdoors magazine, Wood stated the following when asked, “Was it tough getting the distillery off the ground?”
“My brother and I came across a great deal that helped us fund the distillery. We knew the people that owned the S Mountain property (the iconic foothills behind the town), and thought it’d be a good thing to own, so we made an offer and bought it for pretty cheap. We then traded it to the city of Salida for some other property that they owned, did a little land development there, and that gave us the extra seed money for the distillery. In the end of 2011, we bought the old downtown auto body shop. It took a little bit of work to put it back together, but by the end of 2012, we got our distilled spirits license and were up and running.”
To recap. Salida gave Wood what amounted to $300,000-plus in assets for a piece of land assessed at $35,000. Much like D.C. after a couple of years, elected officials become multimillionaires.
Wood used the profits to develop Tenderfoot Mountain without a major subdivision review and finance his whiskey distillery.
Jim LiVecchi,
Salida