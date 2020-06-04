Dear Editor:
Almost the only reference to the tragic and wrongful death of George Floyd in your publication was the photo of 12-year-old Creede Phillips and his beautiful sign made to protest Mr. Floyd’s death last week.
Unfortunately, whoever wrote the caption under the photo described the murder of Mr. Floyd as “allegedly killed by Minneapolis police.”
If the officer who choked George Floyd to death on camera had used his service revolver to put a bullet in Mr. Floyd’s head, would you still use the words “allegedly killed”?
Is the truth too difficult to describe to your readers?
Steve Eckert,
Swissvale