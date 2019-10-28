Dear Editor:
Ballot question 5A is a solution looking for a problem to solve.
We’re told retirees can take culinary arts and bicycle maintenance classes; nurse shortages will be eliminated; students can proceed from Colorado Mountain College to an Ivy League school; local contractors will gain skilled tradesman; physical classrooms surpass online classes.
Proponents are wildly overpromising to solve problems. Those questionable claims are then mixed in with dubious sweeteners like basket-weaving classes.
National and local workforce shortages have complicated origins. But the notion that you can solve shortages locally with 5A at low cost and without offsetting negative consequence is ludicrous.
As for online classes, most now surpass their offline counterparts. Platforms such as Coursera and Edx offer free or affordable classes on many subjects from universities worldwide (over 5,000 classes combined).
Many universities have their own online programs, and Stanford offers a complete high school program. In Colorado, CSU Global, Pueblo Community College and University of Colorado Denver offer online degrees, the last including a bachelor of science in nursing for registered nurses.
Auditing free classes while in high school, even without transferable credit, is a real boon. The advanced preparation allows you to take more college credits and tougher classes each semester. This leads to a faster college graduation, a huge benefit when graduation times are reaching six years.
Online classes are immensely convenient and time efficient. You “attend” class any time of day and can do a week’s worth of classes in a weekend. No driving in bad weather or at night.
Tax-subsidized retiree entertainment like culinary arts classes is easy to deliver. They boost Salida’s ranking on the best places to retire list and sell more real estate.
That, in turn, elevates housing costs further, making worker shortages even more acute. Ironically, the students you want to serve will find staying here or returning even less affordable.
And the cost isn’t just our residential property tax. Commercial taxes are much higher, with every penny added to the cost of a haircut, oil change, vet bill or dental cleaning.
As for nurses, yes, there’s a national shortage. There are also several dozen nursing programs in Colorado currently, with two just down the road in Alamosa. Adams State University and Trinidad State Junior College both have nursing programs there, a cheaper place to live than Salida.
Successful programs need a sufficient number of students to justify the faculty and costly lab equipment. Nationally, college enrollment has declined for eight consecutive years with community colleges hit hard.
Students have never had so many great educational options. All it takes is motivation. Except for vocational education (see last paragraph), science labs and some performing arts, the physical classroom is a dinosaur.
I’d support expanding/creating high school vocational education for nonacademically inclined youth. But that’s not 5A. The book “Reskilling America: Learning to Labor in the Twenty-First Century” describes the large variety of approaches to vocational education.
Bob Engel,
Salida