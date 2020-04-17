Dear Editor:
Whether it be a Navy commander, a member of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Buena Vista trustee, Chaffee County commissioner or a local business owner, Keith Baker is a proven leader. Please join me in voting for and supporting Commissioner Keith Baker for his second term as our county commissioner.
I first met Keith Baker when he served as the executive director of Friends of Browns Canyon, which of course led to the successful designation of Browns Canyon National Monument.
Keith’s qualifications are unequaled when it comes to leading and growing our county. As a small business owner in Buena Vista for many years, he understands the needs of our citizens and the importance of maintaining our rural lifestyle.
Keith serves tirelessly on 11 different boards and committees around the county, but he will always take time to answer your question and listen to your opinion.
When speaking with Keith he will listen carefully and thoughtfully, then he will draw on his wealth of experience from serving around the globe and share a fascinating story with you that will be pertinent to your conversation.
For me personally, Commissioner Keith Baker has what I like to call cowboy ethics. He is a man who loves his wife, loves his dog and is true to his word.
Don Dubin,
Salida