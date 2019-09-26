Dear Editor:
I have always been proud to be a resident of Chaffee County. I know the county commissioners, and they welcome your input; they are fair and reasonable and are always striving to do the right thing.
I know the mayor of Salida and city council and highly respect them. With all the craziness across the country, I have found our close-knit community to be comforting, as it relates to our democracy.
Oh, how naïve I have been! In the last two months I have watched the Chaffee County Planning Commission throw democracy and rules out the window to appease a developer.
Our neighborhood has been concerned about the Cool Clear Water development, which is townhomes to be built right on the hillside above the river, in a very rural area. The first public meeting was in August.
We came to realize that proper notice per the land use code, which says a posting within 10 feet of the property for a minimum of 15 days, had not been done properly. It was actually posted on the wrong property.
This was brought to the Planning Commission’s attention and requested the meeting to be rescheduled until the following month, so the public could be made aware. As it turns out the public being aware and informed is the last thing the Planning Commission wants. Chairman Mike Allen feels that county rules and regulations don’t apply to him.
This meeting was continued until Sept. 24, when a whole new submittal was required. Our neighborhood had decided we would wait to see the new submittal and then have our attorney and engineers help us write a proper response.
Per the Chaffee County Public Meeting Policies and Procedures, a submittal must be turned in seven days prior to a public meeting. This is designed to give “we the people” proper notice so we can respond accordingly.
We checked the county website frequently for an updated submittal. The submittal was posted not seven days prior, but at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, only eight hours before the public meeting, giving “we the people” eight hours time to talk to our attorney and engineer.
After questioning the county attorney about the lack of proper notice, his response was “get your comments in by 5 p.m.” We were in a Catch 22: Our attorney couldn’t see us with one-hour notice and our engineer was in Crested Butte.
We attended the meeting only to find out, during the day of the meeting, staff were still working with the developer on changes, all behind the public’s back.
The dictatorship known as the Planning Commission once again said to hell with the Public Meeting Policies and Procedures; they didn’t want to inconvenience the developer and proceeded to approve the development.
The developer knew he had opposition and had very cleverly sidestepped the whole public meeting requirements, aided by the planning commissioners who chose to screw “we the people.”
Don Dubin,
Salida