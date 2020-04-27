Dear Editor:
I went to the Walmart in Salida today for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis. I have not been in a store for a while because of recovering from surgery.
I was horrified to see that about one out of four customers in the store were not wearing a mask and many were not sanitizing their hands when they entered the store.
Why does the store allow people to come in without protection, possibly infecting others, themselves and employees? We can do better!
Jerry Grannell,
Poncha Springs