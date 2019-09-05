Dear Editor:
A number of years ago the Salida School District cut the kindergarten-12th grade school week back to just four days a week due to budget shortfalls. Children in Salida schools still attend classes just four days a week.
I don’t have children, and I absolutely know the value of higher education, but in light of the new proposal to annex Salida into the Colorado Mountain College district, I’m wondering if we’re putting the cart before the horse on our educational front.
Is the four-day week for our K-12 children adequately serving their educational needs? Are our local working-class parents experiencing hardships in finding and paying for programs for their children to attend while the parents work on Fridays? Are the salaries of our educators and others working in the school district adequate? Would our community be better served by focusing our efforts and resources on getting our K-12 children back into school five days a week?
Kay Litz,
Salida