Dear Editor:
“No further aggression tolerated” is the title of an editorial in the Jan. 7 Mountain Mail and refers to the killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani but can easily apply to the U.S.
Space does not permit a review of U.S. aggressions, not defensive actions. However, Iraq, Syria and Libya serve as recent examples. Justified as humanitarian interventions or the elimination of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the end has been the same: thousands of U.S. troops killed and maimed and hundreds of thousands of civilians, trillions of dollars spent and counting, infrastructure destroyed and millions of refugees scattered.
In 1953 the CIA helped overthrow Iran’s democratically elected leader and installed a U.S. puppet, and so began tensions that are being played out today. Iran is not innocent in raising recent tensions, but it’s critical that Americans avoid the blatantly one-sided view offered by the government and the news media.
Due to concerns that Iran might be attempting to build nuclear weapons, the U.S., Germany, U.K., China, Russia, France and the EU signed an agreement in 2015 that limited Iran to fuel-grade enrichment levels in exchange for easing of sanctions. The agreement provided a time frame for future negotiations.
Iran was honoring this agreement, according to agencies overseeing compliance. President Trump came into office in 2017 and tore up the agreement and imposed devastating economic sanctions, increasing tensions to a new level.
On Jan. 4, the U.S. killed Gen. Soleimani, a revered Iranian leader, in a drone attack in Iraq. The U.S. government accused Soleimani of having killed hundreds of U.S. troops since the invasion of Iraq.
If he was such a menace, why did President Trump wait three years to act? The latest charge is that he coordinated the recent attack on the U.S. embassy and was preparing attacks on other U.S. installations. We are still waiting for evidence and getting the “It’s classified for national security” reasons.
The Iraqi leader, Mr. Abdul- Mahdi, states that the general was in Iraq to try to diffuse tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and he had informed President Trump of this.
What isn’t in question is war with Iran could become the most deadly since World War II, and even the most hawkish military strategists agree. What few assessments acknowledge is Russia, a strong ally of Iran, with military personnel stationed there. China recently joined Russia and Iran for military maneuvers. I believe in national defense, but this provocative killing was reckless on a global scale.
Recently, President Trump boasted about his $2 trillion worth of new military hardware. There seems to be a bottomless well for unnecessary wars, but when social programs are proposed the first question is where is the money coming from? The overriding issue is the humanitarian costs to the U.S. and the victims of U.S. aggression.
So yes, Mr. Baranczyk, “No further aggression tolerated” is the cry of the world and should be the demand of Americans.
Lowell Googins,
Salida