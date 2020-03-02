Dear Editor:
I was recently in Salida and had to be admitted to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. I received a complimentary copy of the Feb. 21 Mountain Mail.
As the paper contained articles about present and past health care in the area, I thought that it was appropriate that I write about this excellent facility. The purpose of my visit was to be with my daughter, Erin Koepplinger, for her shoulder surgery; however, I was later admitted myself.
I was impressed with the efficiency of the operation of all aspects of the hospital for her surgery and my hospital stay. Your area is very fortunate to have a hospital staffed by outstanding dedicated professionals. My encounters with office and medical personnel were all positive. The medical staff was attentive to my needs and were professional and caring throughout my stay.
HRRMC is indeed an asset to your community and one that you should feel very confident in choosing if you are in need of their services.
Johnny Rae Hurlbut,
Luling, Louisiana