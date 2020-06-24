Dear Editor:
I agree completely with Jane Provorse about the tennis courts at Salida Middle School. Not only did we as taxpayers pay for those courts, but the tennis club has paid to maintain them.
To have a community this large with only two courts available at the hot springs pool is just not right. That the school district will rent the courts for $60/hour is ludicrous.
Maybe the school district should be charged property tax for the land they sit on if they are going to try to profit from the public to use “their” (our) courts.
Rick Roberts,
Poncha Springs