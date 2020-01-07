‘Further aggression will not be tolerated’
The death last week in Iraq of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, has Trump administration critics in Congress and elsewhere claiming the president has gone too far.
Nancy Pelosi, House speaker, said President Trump took a disproportionate action against Iran without consulting Congress, dangerously escalating tensions in the Middle East. She also criticized the administration for the decision to send additional American troops to the region without congressional approval.
President Trump said Iran’s top general, killed by a drone air strike, was planning an imminent attack on U.S. forces and/or interests in the region.
The general is widely believed to be responsible for hundreds of American military deaths in the war in Iraq and thousands of injuries, saturating the country with deadly and highly effective explosive devices used against U.S. troops.
He was also believed to have over the years ordered attacks and actions that led to thousands of deaths in other Middle East wars and quasi-military actions conducted by Iran.
According to Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), the general “was the chief architect of Iran’s reign of terror throughout the Middle East,” and most recently ordered the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
He said American forces have a right to self-defense, that the U.S. government has a responsibility to defend its troops and that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush should have acted years ago.
President Trump has said that any response by Iran to avenge the general’s death will be dealt with severely.
The message to Iran is that further aggression against the U.S. and its allies will not be tolerated.
A job well done
Friends of the Salida SteamPlant held its last official function Jan. 3, announcing the group will be dissolving.
Friends of the SteamPlant formed to support and advocate for the structure that once provided electrical power to the city and area.
In the mid-1980s, in the midst of a valley-wide depression caused by the closure of the Climax Mine, the Salida Enterprise for Economic Development, led by Charles Forster, purchased what was then a run-down, decrepit brick edifice on Sackett from Public Service Co. of Colorado, using contributions and commitments from local businesses.
A few years later, SEED “sold” the property to the city for $10 with the understanding that it would be renovated and developed.
Enter Friends of the SteamPlant. The group incorporated in 1999 to plan, design and actively support a historic structure that has since become Salida’s cultural center.
Over two decades the group worked with the city to convert what had been a forgotten eyesore into what today is a theater seating 200-plus, an art gallery, a ballroom with kitchen and a separate facility for meetings.
Thanks in large part to the group’s guidance and direction and with grants and donations, city, county and state funding and efforts of volunteers, the SteamPlant anchors historic downtown Salida in a spectacular setting on the banks of the Arkansas.
Now under the city’s ownership, the SteamPlant is heavily used, hosting weddings, church services, meetings and countless entertainment events throughout the year.
Congratulations and thanks for a job well done to all those involved in the SteamPlant over the past 30-plus years. Consider your mission accomplished.
— MJB