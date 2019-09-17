Dear Editor:
Outdoor recreation is one of the fastest (if not the fastest) growing industries in Colorado. Whether it is hunting and fishing, rafting or paddling, or hiking and biking, people are choosing to visit and relocate here thanks to our mountains, rivers and wildlife.
This is especially true of Salida, where I operate my business. Our business directly relies on locals and visitors who purchase gear and clothing. So, whether you are directly supporting an outfitter shop or guide or buying groceries or souvenirs, our protected public lands fuel our rural economy.
Some of the best lands around here can be found in the areas impacted by the Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan. This plan will determine how nearly 700,000 acres will be managed for the next 20 years.
As we have seen, a lot can happen in 20 years: Oil and gas wells can mar a grassland, roads can fragment wildlife habitat, and once-clear blue rivers can turn brown.
That is why it is important to send a comment to the BLM asking that the agency protects “Lands with Wilderness Characteristics” (LWCs) and “Areas of Critical Environmental Concern” (ACECs).
The BLM Royal Gorge Field Office tried to provide adequate management for these areas in their balanced approach, incorporating local public comments; however, BLM national and this current administration are slashing protections for our most valued local public lands. This ignores the professional knowledge of local BLM staff and public opinion.
Currently, the agency’s preferred alternative (Alternative D) only recommends protections for 1,300 of the 190,000 acres of LWCs that BLM found in this region. That’s less than 1 percent.
Furthermore, the BLM proposes to drastically reduce ACEC protections from more than 100,000 acres to 46,300, including eliminating the current ACECs at Beaver Creek, Ruby Mountain and Railroad Gulch.
The other Alternatives (A, B, C) proposed by local BLM provide much more protection for not only LWCs and ACECs, but also more protection for recreation areas. Alternative D could lead to fragmentation of existing roads, disrupting motorized use. Additionally, the proposed protections do not include closing existing roads.
The BLM should recognize the importance of outdoor recreation to Colorado’s economy and offer a plan that will support and sustain small businesses like mine. Comments can be submitted online until Sept. 20, but don’t delay; our livelihoods, ecosystems and recreational lands depend on it: rockymountainwild.org/meetings-easternco.
Nate Porter,
Salida