Consent agenda or
formal city action?
When Salida city officials announced in a press release that construction would be starting on the ice rink at Centennial Park, a number of residents asked when the city council had approved funding for the project.
City officials discussed possibly locating the rink at the park at a couple meetings and had listened to a presentation and comments by Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association members but had not taken a formal, official vote on the proposal.
In fact, the project was included in a city consent agenda in December with funding totaling about $22,500, or roughly half the cost. The remaining cost is to be picked up by the hockey association.
Drew Nelson, city administrator, told The Mail that the project had been discussed at meetings and was included in the city’s 2020 budget, which the council approved.
Because the rink had been discussed at earlier meetings and because it was included in the current year budget, which had been approved, Mr. Nelson said the matter was not brought before the council but rather put on the consent agenda. The agenda was approved without comment on the rink.
We believe the ice rink question should have gone before the council for a formal vote and not simply put on a consent agenda list.
It’s not that there was a controversy around the rink. Far from it. And it’s not as if a huge expenditure of city funds is involved.
However, after being a discussion subject at the city over the years it was finally becoming a reality. The rink is being constructed at a city park and though it is presently a temporary facility, it could become a permanent park fixture.
Listings on consent agendas, we believe, should be for recurring payments, for month-to-month bills and other routine expenses. Large purchases, for fire trucks or street sweepers, for example, should be brought before the council.
The same goes for a public facility such as an ice rink at a city park.
Including a project in an annual budget and putting said project on a consent agenda might be all that’s required of the city for official action, but it’s not exactly a good example of open, transparent government.
Few, if any, residents would be aware of annual budget line items or consent agenda listings. On the PR side, the city missed an opportunity to show it was listening to community members, responding to a long-standing request.
At the same time, keeping the public informed of official city actions is good policy, especially so if a public facility is involved.
Census in March
Local government officials met recently to discuss the 2020 census.
Brian Meinhart of the Census Bureau told officials gathered that this year, instead of mailing questionnaires to households, information will be sent to residences on how to log onto the census website and fill out the form online.
Those who do not have internet access can request a physical copy, provide information by phone or speak with a census worker.
Those who do not fill out a form by the end of April will be contacted individually.
Getting an accurate count is important. Census information is used in a variety of ways – drawing election districts, government grants and funding for schools, hospitals, roads and public works among others. Businesses use census data to help make investment decisions.
With its population growth, Colorado is expected to gain an additional seat in the House of Representatives, effective with the 2022 elections.
– MJB