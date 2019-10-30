Dear Editor:
Have you ever had a business come to town who wanted you to build their building, purchase or use public land for their building? Then expect you to pay for its use?
I haven’t. Well, this is exactly what 5A Colorado Mountain College wants out of you. Oh, yes, and more taxes for you too. Even if you are struggling to stay afloat with low wages and small pensions.
Right now there is a large demand for tradespeople who are paid as they learn – sure beats a large college bill that may or may not have a job for you at graduation.
That’s why I voted no on 5A proposal.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs