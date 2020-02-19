Dear Editor:
It is a very sad day when youth sports programs are cut or have to scrape to afford facilities usage in our community.
Given our demographic in this county, and the lack of a decent recreation center or multipurpose facility that is community supported, it is the responsibility of our community, school district in conjunction with our athletic program leadership and our overall county to use taxpayer fees to offset youth program usage of gyms and all sports facilities – at least until the giant gap is met of providing a YMCA-style program in our county.
Dave Blackburn did a great job hosting a community meeting on this giant issue – a listening process that hopefully has ignited some urgent and mutually agreeable collaborations.
Living in a small community requires creative solutions. No child or family, nor nonprofit club serving our youth and our community, should have to “pay to play” to such a degree that it makes it impossible to sustain programs.
I for one do not want to live in a community where we are unable or unwilling to come together to make it possible to support the brilliant clubs and devoted coaches volunteering their time to uplift and inspire our beloved youth.
Sport is essential to life: It’s a game, yes, but so much more. The amount of time and devotion put into our combined youth sports programs is beyond measure. Ultimately it is our youth that suffer if we as adults can’t figure out how to meet the needs of all involved and prevent an essential avenue for our youth being accessible only if the price is right.
Molly Leach,
Salida