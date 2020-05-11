The cost of housing in Chaffee County consistently outpaces the income of its primary workforce. The median price of a single-family home is now $424,500, and a condo/townhouse is $400,000. Home prices are up more than 25 percent in just the past four years (condo/townhouse properties are up 38 percent in just the past 12 months).
Market forces drive up home prices, which is good for our community in many ways. It is, however, a grave and gathering danger when a typical working family cannot afford the dream of home ownership.
We should be concerned about the impact of rapidly diminishing opportunities for home ownership. Housing dramatically affects quality of life for those who live and work here. Furthermore, it hinders economic development and the ability to attract and retain new business and a workforce.
Home ownership is historically the single best opportunity for building and sustaining financial stability. There are, however, substantial benefits beyond just equity in home ownership. Renters are subject to housing volatility, which necessarily lowers their commitment to community. Property ownership, particularly in the innovative model of CHT, keeps money in our community and improves commitment to an active civic life – activities critical to health and welfare of neighborhoods and cities alike.
Government has great incentive to stimulate development of affordable housing, with a unique and important role in accomplishing this objective, but it cannot make housing affordable by decree. Instead, it should support private/community investment in affordable housing through land-use, fee reductions and code modifications that reduce development costs.
The parcel at M and Third streets is a publicly owned asset without benefit to the community. Repurposing this site for affordable housing is an investment in workforce stability, increased tax revenue to both the county (property taxes) and the city (sales tax) and integrating the workforce into our community.
I learned about CHT through the Marijuana Excise Tax Board (METAB) and found the model very compelling. It is more than just a way to finance home ownership – it allows those who would otherwise be priced out of the market to own a home and build equity value and keeps a portion of the invested capital perpetually in the community.
I have witnessed the benefits of the CHT, as one of our employees is a CHT homeowner. That home has made a world of difference in her life and her future.
The city should continue to be creative in finding ways to build affordable homes by partnering with Chaffee Housing Trust.
Sterling F. Stoudemire IV,
Salida