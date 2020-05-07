Dear Editor:
While everyone prepares for reduced restrictions from the Coronvirus pandemic, there are current local issues. An important key issue is the forthcoming county commissioners’ election.
Keith Baker is running for re-election, and there is no better candidate than Keith. I have worked with Keith and watched him over the years in various positions where he has used his talents, skills and judgment to full advantage.
His list of credentials is impressive. He is educated, professional, ethical and very experienced. He works for the values many of us want to see in Chaffee County, the continuation of a small, rural, ranching community but one that faces inevitable growth.
Keith is someone who is able to handle ongoing issues, new and problematic concerns, yet see these in light of the future of the country and how it all fits together, the big inclusive picture.
He is an excellent candidate, has excelled in his present term of county commissioner, as well as in many other roles, and is our best choice for commissioner to continue serving Chaffee County.
Conrad Nelson,
Buena Vista