Dear Editor:
Recent polling is troubling. The latest ABC/Washington Post poll shows Trump with a 47 percent approval rating among registered voters. It’s only one poll, but this pollster is one of a handful holding an A+ rating from FiveThirtyEight.
Why 47 percent of voters approve of Trump is beyond my comprehension. As Trump himself frequently says when lying, “people are saying” that Trump is a low-intelligence, prevaricating, con artist with a long history of criminal activities who was installed in office by “cooperation” with Russian intelligence operatives. More than 100 interactions between Russian operatives and Trump’s campaign were documented in the Mueller report.
Mueller said there were at least 10 instances in which Trump obstructed justice. The only reason he’s not in jail (yet) is a long-standing Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.
So, why do nearly half of voters approve of Trump? I have a theory. If you’re on the far left, you won’t like this.
First, it’s critical to understand why Trump won in 2016. He accumulated 77,774 more aggregate votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan from 13,233,376 total votes cast. Or as Trump would say, the combined 0.6 percent margin is the “greatest landslide ever.”
The best explanation is described in the 2016 book “The Politics of Resentment” by Katherine Cramer. Cramer focuses on rural voters in Wisconsin and the rise of Scott Walker as governor, but it’s applicable to Trump.
Many in rural America believe government taxes their hard-earned income and gives the money to lazy urbanites, mainly minority groups. Cramer demolishes this argument with data, but we evidently live in a fact-free universe where data are meaningless.
At the first 2020 Democratic debate, participants were asked if they supported free health care for undocumented immigrants. Nearly all the candidates raised their hands in agreement. How will this be regarded by those in rural America who pay a fortune for health insurance?
Health care is likely to be the paramount issue in 2020, especially given the prospect that our federal courts, stacked with Trump appointees, may strike down Obamacare.
Many Democratic candidates favor “Medicare for all.” Voters like providing Medicare for all until they hear that, as Bernie Sanders says, private insurance would be eliminated. About half of Americans receive health insurance from their employers, and Medicare for all becomes wildly unpopular when folks realize it would abolish employer-provided health insurance.
Another proposal popular with those on the far left is providing a universal basic income for everyone. Pure socialism. How do you think the folks in rural Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania who work hard and pay taxes will react to giving money away to those who they believe don’t work for a living?
The aforementioned ABC/Washington Post poll found that Joe Biden would beat Trump by 10 points whereas the other candidates were statistically tied with Trump. If we’re to defeat Trump in 2020, it’s essential that Democrats don’t promote socialism and do nominate someone who can win.
Frank Waxman,
Salida