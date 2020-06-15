Dear Editor:
The challenges we are facing as a species are unprecedented, not only in our lifetimes but perhaps in all of history. Our programs, the Partnership for Community Action, Salida Soup, Ark Valley Equality Network, Ark Valley Pride and Volunteer Chaffee, have all been affected, like all of you have, and we’ve had to find new ways to address the immediate needs of our neighbors.
We recognized immediately the differential impacts that this pandemic was bringing and began responding to immediate needs for food security, health care access and connecting to regional youth living in less than safe environments during the shutdown. We are in the middle of retooling our efforts and are looking forward to relaunching in September.
Chaffee County has come a long way since we settled here nearly six years ago. Our growth as a community has been much more than in numbers. We recognized immediately the need to apply the same level of care and tenacity in caring for the people of Chaffee County’s equitable needs as have been done about their economic health.
That is not implying that Chaffee County’s health isn’t in good hands (our health department is a shining star in the state of Colorado), but rather that we, the people of Chaffee County, need to start recognizing the importance of equity.
As we evaluate next steps for our community programs to foster more equitable and empathetic relationships, we need long-term solutions and partnerships to bring change to the Upper Arkansas River Valley. That always begins with voting (we were two of eight voters in our precinct at the caucus, friends – only eight out of our entire precinct).
We are heading into our state primaries: Now more than ever, this is key. I know you’ve heard that every time we go to the polls, but we are in the middle of a pandemic, our global economy is wobbling, our food systems are broken, and marginalized communities of color are being gunned down in the streets on live public forums. Now more than ever!
Here in Chaffee County, we are continuing our support for County Commissioner Keith Baker and urge all of Chaffee County to not only examine Keith’s outstanding work, history and leadership but to talk to him in person and share your perspective. You’ll quickly find he is also a man of integrity, kindness, and strength – and he always shows up. We need people who show up, who represent us and aren’t afraid to move forward.
Although all of us are struggling with massive adjustments in our daily lives, we hope that you see the incredible opportunities to advance our culture beyond antiquated hate-filled practices. To protect our rights we need more people like Keith, and we look forward to working with him, our other commissioners and you to make Chaffee County an incredible place to live, work and raise a family for all people.
Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe,
Partnership for Community Action and
Ark Valley Equality Network