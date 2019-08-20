Dear Editor:
Whether you are liberal or conservative, the following should send chills, not thrills down your spine.
Dr. Robert Epstein testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in July about Google’s search manipulation and its impact on elections back in 2016, 2018 and the possible ramifications for the 2020 election.
Mr. Epstein (a research psychologist for 40 years) conducts research at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. He has published extensively on matters of artificial intelligence (AI) and believes the threats posed by Google, Twitter and Facebook are extremely dangerous. So dangerous that he believes America’s democracy, set up by our founders, won’t survive if Big Tech is allowed to continue influencing elections.
Mr. Epstein claimed, “I have been center, center-left my whole adult life, but I value my country and democracy more than I value any party or candidate.”
Here are some of the results he found in his research.
In the 2016 election, Google’s search algorithm likely shifted between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes to Hillary Clinton.
This activity of manipulation is invisible, noncompetitive and totally controlled by Big Tech. Up to 80 percent of choices from undecided voters of certain demographics can be shifted. This can be accomplished because people “trust” search results from Google over lesser search engines. Epstein considers this extremely dangerous because the influence of biased search results is subliminal and leaves no paper trail to trace.
The “Go Vote” reminder from Google’s home page likely produced at least an additional 800,000 Democrats getting to voter sites during the 2018 mid-term, according to Mr. Epstein. This is voter manipulation pure and simple.
Prior to Election Day 2018, the bias in Google search results likely shifted around 78.2 million votes to Democratic candidates.
Dr. Epstein reported that the latest Project Veritas exposé had proof that Google’s executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, committed perjury during their testimony before Congress.
If all of Big Tech supports the same candidate in 2020, this will most likely shift 15 million votes to that candidate. I’d bet big money it won’t be a conservative candidate. If Google, Twitter and Facebook go all out and unchecked from now until Election Day 2020, our free and fair elections will be forever meaningless.
To sum up the dangers, Dr. Epstein stated, “This is not a problem for conservatives. This is a problem for humanity. Who gave a handful of executives in Silicon Valley the right to decide what billions of people around the world can see and cannot see? Who gave them that power?”
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida